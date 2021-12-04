BuzzFeed to go public after raising less money than expected

American digital company BuzzFeed, known for its viral content and journalism, will go public on Monday after it initially raised less money than expected.
In a press release Friday, BuzzFeed said it had finalized a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which aims to raise funds through an initial public offering to acquire an existing company.
Buzzfeed's shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker symbol "BZFD".
BuzzFeed aimed to be valued on Wall Street at $1.5 billion but it raised just $16 million from the SPAC deal, which was announced in June.
BuzzFeed initially said 890 5th Avenue Partners held about $288 million in cash, but the majority of investors ultimately withdrew.
The digital company also raised $150 million in debt financing as part of the deal.
BuzzFeed, created in 2006, first became known for its lists and topical quizzes, before broadening its offerings with a Pulitzer Prize-winning news division, YouTube channel and podcasts.
In November 2020, the platform headquartered in New York bought the Huffington Post news site from Verizon, without disclosing the amount.
Buzzfeed's public listing comes just days after employees at the news arm staged a 24-hour walkout protesting the company’s failure to offer certain contract conditions, including a salary base of $50,000, after nearly two years of negotiations.
"BuzzFeed won’t budge on critical issues like wages -- all while preparing to go public and make executives even richer," the union said on Twitter.
As part of the SPAC deal, BuzzFeed has also acquired Complex Networks, a media company jointly run by Verizon and Hearst.
Although now-President Joe Biden enjoyed a decisive victory over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Democrats had their share of disappointments in down-ballot races last year — including centrist Democrat Steve Bullock's loss to Republican incumbent Sen. Steve Daines' in Montana's U.S. Senate race. Bullock, reflecting on the 2020 and 2021 elections, has a warning for fellow Democrats in an op-ed published by the New York Times this week: the Democratic Party has a problem with rural voters, and it isn't getting any better.
Bullock has a track record in Montana politics. Despite being a Democrat in a deep red state, he served as Montana attorney general before serving two terms as governor. But when he tried to unseat Daines in 2020, he lost by 11%.
"The Democrats are in trouble in Rural America," Bullock warns, "and their struggles there could doom the party in 2022. The warning signs were already there in 2020 when Democrats fell short in congressional and state races despite electing Joe Biden president. I know because I was on the ballot for U.S. Senate and lost."
The November 2021 election, Bullock adds, brought Democrats some more disappointments.
"In this year's governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey," Bullock notes, "we saw the Democratic vote in rural areas plummet, costing the party one seat and nearly losing us the other. It was even worse for Democrats down ballot, as Democrats lost state legislative, county, and municipal seats."
Bullock stresses that Democrats have a major image problem in rural areas of the United States.
"It's never easy for Democrats to get elected in Montana, because Democrats here are running against not only the opponent on the ballot, but also, against conservative media's — and at times, our own — typecast of the national Democratic brand: coastal, overly educated, elitist, judgmental, socialist, a bundle of identity groups and interests lacking any shared principles," Bullock laments. "The problem isn't the candidates we nominate. It's the perception of the party we belong to."
Bullock doesn't believe that Rural America is a lost cause for Democrats, but he argues that they need to do a better job with their rural outreach.
He explained:
We need to frame our policies, not in terms of grand ideological narratives, but around the material concerns of voters. Despite our differences and no matter where we live, we generally all want the same things: a decent job, a safe place to call home, good schools, clean air and water, and the promise of a better life for our kids and grandkids. For me, that meant talking about Obamacare not as an entitlement, but as a way to save rural hospitals and keep local communities and small businesses afloat. It meant talking about expanding apprenticeships, not just lowering the costs of college. It meant framing public lands as a great equalizer and as a driver for small business. It meant talking about universal pre-K not as an abstract policy goal, but being essential for our children and for keeping parents in the work force. It meant talking about climate change not just as a crisis, but as an opportunity to create good jobs, preserve our outdoor heritage, and as a promise not to leave communities behind.
"It's time for Democrats to get uncomfortable and go beyond friendly urban and suburban settings to hear directly from folks in small towns who are trying to run a business, pay the bills, and maintain access to health care," Bullock advises. "They have stories to tell and ideas to share, and we should listen."
A prominent right-wing activist with ties to many Colorado Republicans on Friday called for the mass executions of politicians he said were “traitors” to the country, including Gov. Jared Polis and many U.S. senators.
Joe Oltmann, founder and president of the activist group FEC United and host of the “Conservative Daily” podcast, made a series of comments about the hanging of political opponents on his show throughout the week.
On Friday, Oltmann listened as his co-host, Max McGuire, read aloud the names of the 19 Senate Republicans who this week voted with Democrats to approve an 11-week stopgap spending bill, amid far-right demands to force a government shutdown over federal vaccine mandates for employers.
“There’s your list of 19 traitors to the American people, along with all the other traitors to the American people,” Oltmann said in response. “I want people to go out there and get some wood. The gallows are getting wider and longer. We should be able to build gallows all the way from Washington, D.C., to California.”
“We just have a line of executions of traitors through the United States of America,” Oltmann continued. “If you guys don’t think that’s funny — I think it’s kind of funny, actually.”
“This talk makes me incredibly nervous,” replied McGuire.
Later in Friday’s show, Oltmann talked about an online post responding to Polis, in which he said he’d called the governor a liar and a traitor.
Colorado conservative leader: 'I want to hang anyone that's a traitor'
www.youtube.com
“So that’s what I sent to Gov. Polis. Gallows. I had to stretch that rope,” Oltmann said.
“Oh boy,” McGuire said.
“I’m being funny,” Oltmann replied. “Why can’t you be a little funny? I wish all the traitors good luck.”
Kristi Burton Brown, currently the chair of the Colorado Republican Party, served as the president of Oltmann’s FEC United group as recently as November 2020, according to a deposition Oltmann gave in the defamation case. Burton Brown was elected state GOP chair in March 2021.
George Brauchler, a former district attorney for the 18th Judicial District and former GOP candidate for attorney general, responded in a September podcast interview to concerns about his ties with Oltmann. PIN Business Network, a data services company formerly run by Oltmann, has been an advertiser on Brauchler’s own radio show.
“Joe is a friend,” Brauchler said at the time. “We disagree on the election stuff. … I’m not running away from Joe, I still am friendly with Joe.”
Oltmann’s comments on Friday followed statements about a looming “civil war” made by conservative militia leader John Tiegen on an FEC United livestream this week. “I see a war coming, if we don’t stand together,” said Tiegen, founder of the United American Defense Force, which is affiliated with FEC United.
In previous episodes of “Conservative Daily” posted earlier this week, Oltmann and McGuire further discussed the executions of their political opponents.
“I went out and bought some lumber this weekend, Max, so I could build the gallows,” Oltmann said on Dec. 1. “So pretty soon we’ll have gallows being built all over the country, we can take care of all these traitors to our nation.”
“I went and bought a bunch of rope,” he added. “That way I can pull people behind my car when their body parts fall off, so it’s far enough behind, doesn’t get any blood on it. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that on here.”
Colorado conservative leader: 'Pretty soon we'll have gallows being built all over the country'
www.youtube.com
“I don’t know why I’m going to give you this advice, I probably shouldn’t,” said McGuire, before explaining to Oltmann that soldiers executing prisoners of war in World War II needed to stretch ropes for days to make sure that they didn’t snap.
“I’m telling you that just as a nice little history lesson, not as an accessory to whatever’s going on in your back yard,” McGuire said, laughing.
“I’m not being very good today,” Oltmann said. “I almost feel like I’m maybe getting a little too graphic on the fact that I want to hang them from the neck till they’re dead.”
While thousands gathered in downtown Oxford Friday night for a vigil to honor the four Oxford High School students who were murdered in Tuesday’s shooting, the message from community and state leaders was about the community’s resilience.
“This community is a rare, rare thing,” said U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) to a crowd of Oxford students, parents and community members. “I represent a lot of people and not every community could do what this community has done. You have not hesitated. And I want you to lead. Lead in your households; lead in your community; lead in your school. Do not hesitate.”
Since the shooting, the Southeast Michigan community has raised thousands of dollars for the victims and their families, held numerous vigils and memorials and offered each other support to mourn together.
“These last few days have been some of the hardest we’ve ever had. Michiganders are strong, but we are brokenhearted right now,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the crowd. “We’ve lived through one of the worst weeks in Michigan’s history, but this week, we’ve also seen some of the best in one another.”
All speakers on Friday thanked the teachers, first responders and parents who were quick to help save thousands of lives Tuesday.
But Oxford Chaplain Dave Gerber said there is another group of people who need to be thanked for their response this week: the approximately 1,800 students recovering from the tragedy.
“You are heroes,” Gerber said to the crowd, filled with students and their parents. “Because you are a generation that might just teach my generation how to get it done.”
Shortly after the vigil began, a moment of panic set in after one person in the crowd fainted. The calls for help to assist the person set the already on-edge crowd in a momentary frenzy, but it was quickly reigned in.
While some people ran away unsure of what was happening, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter calmed the crowd.
“There’s no harm; there’s no violence,” Coulter said. “We’re on edge, we’re scared, but we’re Oxford Strong.”
Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of firing a gun at Oxford High on Tuesday, was arraigned on Wednesday for charges including terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also charged Friday with four counts of homicide and involuntary manslaughter after ignoring the school’s concerns over their son’s disturbing behavior.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed to CNN Friday afternoon that the Crumbleys were missing. They were apprehended in Detroit early Sunday morning after a massive manhunt following their vehicle being discovered in the city.
The focus on Friday night, however, wasn’t on the Crumbleys. Instead, the crowd mourned for the students who died, prayed for the students who have been injured and cheered for the community’s strength.
“People will try to define us. We will be reduced to a statistic. But we are always Oxford,” Gerber said. “They are not going to define us, because we will not be defined by this tragedy. We will be defined by the people that are standing next to us today.”
