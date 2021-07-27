CNN's Chris Cuomo corners Florida Republican still refusing the vaccine — even as COVID surges

CNN's Chris Cuomo had harsh words on Monday for a Florida Republican who is refusing to get vaccinated despite the surge of coronavirus in his state.

Florida and Arkansas are the two states in America that have "high" levels of community transmission in every single county as the Delta variant spreads, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

CNN's Chris Cuomo interviewed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) about the politics of vaccination.

Cuomo argued, "part of the reason that you're seeing what you're seeing in Florida is because the vaccine hesitancy and an aspect of vaccine hesitancy is politics, especially in your state."

"Do you feel responsible for spreading a message where 'I'm not going to take it because I don't care what Biden wants'?" he asked.

"Well, the first thing is my message was never about Joe Biden," Donald's replied. "My message is about me and my own personal health."

"I already had COVID-19 once. I'm 42 years old in very good health and I get check ups and do those things," he said. "That is a personal decision for myself. Members of my family, my wife and three kids all had COVID, they're not getting vaccinated, they are all healthy."



"Freedom isn't just defined as the bold and ability to be strong and wrong. it is about doing the right thing, the best thing," Cuomo said.



Donalds noted a member of Congress had caught coronavirus after being vaccinated and is now fine.

"Because he was vaccinated, Byron. You just made my point!" Cuomo said.



