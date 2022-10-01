Far-right activist smacked down in court again — ordered to pay $125k she owes to Muslim-American group

On Friday, The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo reported that extreme right activist Laura Loomer suffered a blow in court, with a federal appeals judge refusing to overturn a judgment against her. The ruling means she must pay $125,000 to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The ruling stems from a lawsuit Loomer herself filed against CAIR, alleging that the organization colluded with Twitter to have her account banned from the platform. A federal court dismissed the lawsuit, saying she had failed to "provide any facts" to support her claims, and further found Loomer responsible for CAIR's legal expenses defending themselves from the litigation.

According to Mashable, Loomer's lawsuit had been set off by a joke, with two internet pranksters communicating with her by phone and text, convincing her that they were a Twitter whistleblower who had inside information CAIR had influenced the social media giant.

Loomer, who describes herself as "pro-White nationalism," previously stirred national controversy in 2017 and was banned from Uber and Lyft for writing, "Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver." A year later, she was kicked off Twitter for hate speech targeted at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — and subsequently handcuffed herself to the door of Twitter's New York City office in protest.

After that incident, she mounted two failed runs for Congress — the first challenging Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) in the congressional district that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and the second a primary bid against Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL), where she attacked him by claiming he wears a Life Alert monitor.

When she lost her second race, she refused to concede and alleged voter fraud, tearfully proclaiming, "I'm not conceding because I'm a winner! The reality is that our Republican Party is broken to its core!"