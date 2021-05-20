Caitlyn Jenner accused of running 'scam campaign' after she abruptly cancels appearance on right-wing podcast
Caitlyn Jenner (AFP Photo/Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez)

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner this week got ripped apart by right-wing podcast host Josh Holmes after she abruptly canceled an appearance on his "Ruthless" podcast.

At the beginning of the latest episode, Holmes said that Jenner's campaign had reached out to the show to book an appearance weeks earlier, only to no-show him when it came time to meet up.

Holmes proceeded to fume at Jenner and her campaign.

"You don't reach out to a show that you ultimately don't go on," he said. "You don't unprofessionally let people know that you can't make it unless you are a completely unorganized sh*t show that is a scam campaign from the very beginning, that is doing nothing but trying to draw attention from legitimate candidates."

Jenner's campaign has gotten off to a rough start, and a recent poll shows her garnering only 6 percent of voters in the campaign to recall current California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Holmes's rant against Jenner can be heard here.