Calif. reporter says she was assaulted while covering a meeting, DA reviewing case
Mark Kent, of Shasta County, speaks against the state's COVID-19 prevention measures during an extensive public comment session at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting, Oct. 22, 2020, in Redding. - Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

The Shasta County, California, district attorney’s office said it is reviewing allegations by a local journalist that she was assaulted last month while attempting to cover a publicly-advertised meeting of conservative organizations. Doni Chamberlain, who publishes the site A News Cafe, said she was harassed, assaulted and ejected from the July 6 gathering at a community center in Cottonwood. Chamberlain said she left the meeting with a concussion, whiplash and a neck injury. The incident reflects escalating tensions between county political leadership that has tacked hard right in the Trump e...