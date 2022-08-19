California bans state-funded travel to Georgia over transgender school sports law

In the moments after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the administration stressed that President Joe Biden had no advance warning and the White House learned about the law enforcement action from Twitter. But now "senior administration official" is speaking on the subject through anonymous quotes given to CNN.

The network reported, "White House officials have privately expressed deep concern over the tranche of classified material taken to former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, including some documents that are only meant to be viewed only in secure government facilities, CNN has learned. As more information has emerged in the days since FBI agents combed the former President’s private residence, current administration officials have become increasingly concerned about what Trump took and whether that information – some located in a basement-level storage facility at Mar-a-Lago – could potentially put the sources and methods of the US intelligence community at risk."