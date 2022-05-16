Police identify shooter who opened fire at California church on Sunday
A man accused of opening fire in a southern California church has been identified, the New York Post reports.

David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, has been charged with one count of felony murder and five felony counts of attempted murder. According to reports, Chou allegedly burst into Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on Sunday during an event honoring a former longtime pastor.

The honoree, Pastor Billy Chang, hit Chou in the head with a chair when he paused to reload, allowing other parishioners to overpower him and take his gun. They then held Chou down and hogtied his legs with an extension cord.

One person was killed in the shooting and five others were wounded, some of whom are currently listed in critical condition.

