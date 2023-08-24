California Democrats have long failed to tax guns, ammunition. Could this year be different?
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Democrats have long struggled make headway on one gun safety measure: a state excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Gun control advocates say 2023 could be the year legislators finally make it happen. Lawmakers have tried at least six times in the last 10 years to tax guns and ammunition in some form. Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills, picked up the mantle this year by authoring Assembly Bill 28. It would levy an 11% state excise tax on sales from firearm and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and vendors. The estimated $159 million in revenue for 202...