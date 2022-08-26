California just set historic electric-car rules. Is state’s power grid up to the task?

Cullins was killed on May 18 after a confrontation with the police at the Fogo de Chao steak house on Piedmont Road. Cullins had been with his parents, Dr. Mya Speller Cullins and Quinten Cullins, earlier in the evening at his apartment. He suffered from bipolar schizophrenia and his parents called 911 for help after noticing their son was having a mental break.

“I made sure I was very specific about his age, his demographic, his location his background about his mental state,” said Quinten Cullins to CBS 46 News. “An hour and 15 minutes passed, an hour and 20 minutes passed and he left. Two hours later the paramedics pulled up and the police pulled up. They didn’t ask what was the details, what he had on, or what was his state when he left. The paramedics took off the gloves and got back in the car, the police got back in the car and pulled off.”

The police were called to the steak house about an unruly customer on May 18. After the police arrived, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation. One officer tased Cullins to no avail. Cullins began heading towards a door when a security guard tackled him, Cullins then pulled out a gun and shot the security guard before the police fired at Cullins.

The security guard survived his injuries but Cullins died at the scene. His parents learned that he had died once they arrived at the steak house.

The family said that they did not have any communication with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the case is being investigated, and the NAACP leaders want more transparency from the department.

“I have no problem with the judicial system, the police officers, my problem comes about the lack of services and resources available for mental health patients," said Dr. Cullins. "They have nothing in place when I’m telling you that my son is hallucinating, he is at his worst state and he is in a manic phase. What services, what support, what is in place in that county and other counties for individuals like my son who needed help?”

Griggs suggested legislative changes to the state's open records laws so that information can be released in certain circumstances about open investigations, which the law currently does not allow.