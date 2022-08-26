California just set historic electric-car rules. Is state’s power grid up to the task?
Two Tesla EVs charge at the City of Palo Alto EV charging station in a public garage in Palo Alto, California. - LiPo Ching/San Jose Mercury News/TNS

California has made its historic decision to outlaw the sale of new cars that run on gas or diesel after 2035. But putting millions of green-energy vehicles on the road poses challenges and concerns that some experts say could complicate the state’s decision. Among them: that electric cars will be too expensive, charging stations won’t be plentiful, and an all-electric fleet will put additional pressure on the state’s fragile power grid. The grid’s vulnerability became painfully apparent during two nights of rolling blackouts in the August 2020 heatwave — and near blackouts in July 2021. The s...