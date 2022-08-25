California lawmakers look to strip tax-exempt status from orgs that participated in Jan. 6
Pro-Trump protesters and police clash on top of the Capitol building. (Shutterstock.com)

California lawmakers are looking to strip organizations of their non-profit status is they participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Senate Bill 834 would let the state’s attorney general decide if a group’s would be subject to the law, if it's signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Under current law, tax-exempt nonprofits must exist for a charitable purpose and are barred from participating in illegal activity. The measure clarifies that state agencies can use criminal activity related to an insurrection as a reason to revoke an organization’s tax-exempt status," The Chronicle reports. "To be exempt from paying taxes, nonprofits are already subject to a list of rules under state and federal law, including that they cannot campaign for or against political candidates. Tax-exempt status helps nonprofits fundraise, because donors can deduct contributions from their taxable income."

The bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener, said that taxpayers "should not be subsidizing nonprofits that engage in or incite insurrection."

