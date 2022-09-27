California leads the world in testing drinking water for microplastics

A small plastic bottle lies on the beach at the Virginia Beach oceanfront on Nov. 18, 2020. - L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS
You are drinking microplastics. Minuscule fragments of deteriorated plastic from bottles, bags and other products are in the deepest depths of the ocean, in the Antarctic and Arctic, and in countless rivers and lakes. Now, these specks — some less than 5 millimeters and others only visible by microscopes — are in the drinking water of millions of Americans. While there is still more research needed on the health effects of ingesting these particles, California has taken the first steps to better understand the extent to which microplastics have infiltrated its drinking water by launching a sta...