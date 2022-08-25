California model diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer after being told she didn't need a mammogram
Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

On Wednesday, WSAZ reported that a California woman is speaking out after she was told there was no need for cancer screening — only to discover she had stage 4 breast cancer.

"'I was in the best shape of my life. I was internationally modeling,' said Philecia Labounty, who never imagined that at just 29 years old, she would be diagnosed with cancer," said the report. "'Even when I was diagnosed it was really hard to process because I had no other symptoms. I had clean blood work,' Labounty said."

"When she felt a lump in one of her breasts, she said she went to a free clinic in Long Beach to have it checked out and was told it was just a benign cyst," said the report. "She asked at the time to have a mammogram, and the doctor submitted a request that was denied because of her young age and because she had no family history of cancer. 'I was like, ‘OK, they said you’re OK. Trust what they say. Trust the doctors,’' she said."

"But now she wishes she would have trusted her gut instinct," said the report. "Labouty said that within eight months, the lump grew much larger, so doctors did approve a mammogram. But by that time, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her lungs, lymph nodes and sternum."

Preventative mammogram screening is typically not recommended for women under age 40, or under age 25 with family history, as below that age it is likelier to turn up false positives or identify growths that there is no health benefit to intervening against.

"She said she will likely be on chemotherapy drugs for the rest of her life," said the report. "'I don’t like being the example, but if it means I can save somebody else, that’s all I want,' Labounty said. The now 35-year-old, who is in remission, wants other young women to know something she didn’t know back then — that we can all go get a second opinion. 'Find another doctor,” she said.

