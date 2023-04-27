California poised to ban diesel truck sales in 2036: ‘This is a first-of-its-kind requirement’

PepsiCo, one of the first companies to have a commercial fleet featuring the Tesla Semi electric truck, hosts an event at its Sacramento facility for the arrival 18 new trucks on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. - Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS
California’s leading air quality regulator will soon vote on whether to ban the sale of new diesel big rigs by 2036 and switch all trucks in the state to zero-emission by 2042, unprecedented rules that would transform California’s trucking industry. Trucking companies and local governments warn the California Air Resources Board that the mandates would be unachievable as environmental justice advocates laud the ambitious regulation they helped shape. After a final public hearing on Thursday, a vote is expected Friday. “This is a first-of-its-kind requirement that will ensure industry has the c...