California sheriff's office to pay $1M settlement amid accusations of illegally evicting Black residents

A nearly $1M settlement was made today by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) against the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department and the city of Hesperia after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that Black and Latino renters were unfairly evicted under the city's 'crime-free housing' policy, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The policy allowed landlords and property management companies to immediately evict anyone who the police thought may be involved in a criminal activity on or around the property.



A federal judge still has to approve the ruling, which also includes a five-year reporting period to the DOJ. Upon opening the investigation, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development research identified that Black renters were nearly 400 percent more likely than whites to be evicted and Latinos were nearly 30 percent more likely than whites to be evicted. Tenants who were harmed by the policy will be the recipients of the settlement.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the motivation for Hesperia's 'crime-free housing' policy was an increase of Black and Latino residents that started a decade ago. Both demographics were targeted as a source for criminal and deviant behavior, leading to the 'crime-free housing' policy to be passed in 2015. The newspaper has since completed expansive research that found nearly 150 cities and counties in California have 'crime-free housing' policies and that they unfairly impact both current and prospective Black and Latino residents.

If the settlement stands, the city of Hesperia and the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department will have to compensate tenants $670,000 as well as paying $300,000 in civil penalties to support fair housing programs and strategic alliances with fair housing organizations.