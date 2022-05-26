California police arrest teen for making terroristic threats against school
Police in California arrested a teenager who made threats online that he was going to carry out shootings at two separate schools, Fox News reports.

The unidentified teen allegedly made threats against a school official in the city of Fremont, and also used "racial epithets," according to police, and has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and a hate crime.

"While numerous subjects were involved in this conversation, the student who was arrested made direct threats of gun violence towards the school employee. The student also made comments about committing additional gun violence at an unnamed secondary school," police wrote in a statement.

"The arrested student is a 17-year-old male, and due to his age, his identity will not be released," police added.

During a search of the teen's home, police did find a gun but found other pieces of evidence.

The arrest comes just three days after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

