California sues oil giants for downplaying risks posed by fossil fuels - NYT

(Reuters) - The state of California has sued major oil companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, Shell PLC, and Chevron Corp, accusing them of playing down the risks posed by fossil fuels, the New York Times reported on Friday. The lawsuit, which also targets BP and ConocoPhillips, alleges the energy giants' actions have caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and accuses them of deceiving the public, the report said, citing a filing in a superior court in San Francisco. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group, has also been listed as a defendant in the case, the report said...