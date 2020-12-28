'Nosy neighbor' calls cops on Black real estate photographer for doing his job

In an incident that occurred in a Virginia neighborhood last Monday, the police were called on a Black man who photographing some real estate property in the area.
Marlon Crutchfield was photographing a client's home when someone who he described as a "nosy neighbor" questioned what he was doing.
"A man came over and asked me if I needed any help, of course I didn't," Crutchfield wrote in a Facebook post that was first reported on by Blue Virginia. "I informed the gentleman that I didn't need any assistance. Honestly — I was offended. Every black person￼ knows what this means… I am retired from the US Army with a Bronze Star. I am also a former Federal Law Enforcement Officer. I've taught my kids through the years to be good citizens to be good people in general but it seems as though things change￼ slowly."
Soon after the encounter, police showed up in the scene, who were apparently called by another neighbor. When the police asked Crutchfield to show his identification, he refused.
"Have you seen me commit a crime? Has anybody seen me commit a crime?" he asked the officer. Eventually, the officers relented and left the scene.
"NEVER have I been so embarrassed. It was hurtful and demeaning in so many ways," Crutchfield wrote on Facebook. "It could've gotten a lot worse… we've seen this many times as of late. It's time for change."
According to ARLNow, the Arlington branch of the NAACP slammed the police for arriving in such a show a force for a "nonsensical call."
"We are looking into this incident," the group wrote in a press release. "We spoke with the citizen who recorded the video and the Acting Chief of Police. Additionally, we have shared the public video with selected officials of the Arlington County Board, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, three elected leaders of the Virginia General Assembly representing Arlington County, and the County Manager."
Watch video from Crutchfield's Facebook post below: