Teen gets her ear chewed off during fight at Florida house party: report

A Florida teen who was attending a house party got into a fight and had part of her ear ripped off, the Miami Herald reported.

The girl, 18, and her attacker were both charged.

According to the sheriff's office, the July 4 incident "occurred at a house party thrown by unsupervised minors" in Callaway on the Florida panhandle.

“Just after midnight a physical altercation took place ... involving several men in the yard of the party. (A 23-year-old woman) attempted to leave and walk to her house ... when she was confronted by (an 18-year-old woman) attending the party.”

Read more: Jealous man accused of stabbing wife to death for speaking Spanish to waiter: report

The argument was reportedly over stolen alcohol and vape pens.

“When confronted, (the woman) pulled out a 9MM handgun from her waistband. (The teenager) then shoved the firearm away and a physical altercation followed,” the sheriff’s office said.

“During the physical altercation, (the woman) bit the top of (the teenager’s) ear off. Multiple bruises and lacerations were received as a result of the fight. (The) ear was unable to be re-attached.”



The teenager was charged with battery and the woman was charged with felony battery causing bodily harm," the report said.