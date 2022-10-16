Canada, US deliver long-awaited armored vehicles for Haiti police as gang attacks escalate
A Canadian military plane takes off from Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. - RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

An Armed Forces of Canada Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft arrived in Haiti Saturday, delivering the first four of more than a dozen new armored vehicles for the Haiti National Police. The vehicles are among 18 Haiti’s government purchased commercially from a Canadian-based firm over the summer but for inexplicable reasons were delayed getting to the Caribbean nation. The government of Canada, which had guided Haiti through its purchase, later stepped in to ensure delivery of the vehicles. Saturday’s flight is part of a stepped-up effort by both Canada and the United States, which also fl...