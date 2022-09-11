Canadian Parliament to sit on Thursday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

(Reuters) - The Canadian Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed – by one day – to September 20th," Trudeau added on Twitter. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by William Mallard)
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Chris Christie feels 'personally' attacked because Biden speech had 'blatantly red' background
September 11, 2022
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that he felt personally attacked because President Joe Biden talked about "MAGA" Republicans during a recent speech with a "blatantly red background."
In a speech earlier this month, Biden warned that "equality and democracy are under assault" by followers of former President Donald Trump.
"If the Democrats think that it's a winning argument for them in the midterms to do what the president during that speech and attack, personally attack the people who have supported Donald Trump, 74 million of them who voted for him in 2020," Christie said on ABC's This Week program. "He ran to be a uniter! He ran and said he was going to bring the country back together and then he stood on that stage with a blatantly red background, surrounded by Marines and attacked 74 million people."
"You're not a MAGA Republican," host Terry Moran noted. "Did you feel attacked?"
"I did!" Christie exclaimed. "Because I voted for Donald Trump in 2020. So, you know, I think it was wrong of the president to do that."
IN RELATED NEWS: Todd Beamer's dad turns 9/11 remembrance on Fox News into screed against Joe Biden
Watch the video below from ABC or at the link:
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Things have just gotten real for Stephen Miller' after grand jury subpoena: legal expert
September 11, 2022
During an appearance very early on MSNBC on Sunday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted that former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller will likely be put in the position of either flipping on his former boss or risk perjuring himself before a federal grand jury.
On Friday, CNN reported that Miller -- a close Oval Office confidante of the former president -- was the recipient of a subpoena from a federal grand jury investigating Trump's "Save America PAC."
The report stated, "a federal grand jury is examining the Save America leadership PAC, one of former President Donald Trump's main political and fundraising vehicles, in an expansion of the criminal investigation into the events surrounding the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021."
According to Kirschner, the abrasive Miller has never received the kind of scrutiny he is about to be subjected to.
"I think one thing we should pay attention to is the difference between a January 6th congressional subpoena, and there have been, I think, more than 1000 witnesses at last count interviewed by the January 6th Congressional committee," Kirschner explained. "The difference is between that kind of a subpoena and a federal grand jury subpoena, which is what now Stephen Miller has had placed in his hands."
"Because you can play some games trying to avoid a congressional subpoena and Congress does not have the same tools to enforce its subpoenas and compel testimony," he added. "But I'll I tell you what: the department of justice does."
"Things have just gotten real for Stephen Miller and anybody else who has a federal grand jury subpoena," he elaborated. "I have to believe at the end of the day he will testify truthfully and if not he'll be looking at a perjury charge in contempt or obstruction of justice charge."
"If he testifies truthfully about what Donald Trump has done, that could spell additional trouble for Trump," he added.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Desperate and alone' Giuliani facing the 'abyss' after tying himself to Trump: biographer
Watch below or at this link:
MSNBCBACK 09 11 2022 06 32 01 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
Todd Beamer's dad turns 9/11 remembrance on Fox News into screed against Joe Biden
September 11, 2022
Fox News allowed a man whose son died in the 9/11 attacks to use a remembrance of the day to attack President Joe Biden.
During a 9/11 anniversary broadcast, Fox News host Will Cain spoke to David Beamer about his son Todd's role in allegedly derailing one of the attacks on 9/11.
"It's 21 years ago," Beamer said. "But a whole lot really has happened in the last 21 months of our new administration, the Biden regime. And it grieves me that it was determined by that administration that our country had to take a left turn. In fact, a hairpin left turn from the course we were on."
"Growing weary of fighting this war on terror, commander-in-chief made a decision to not just pack up and go home, but just go home," he ranted. "Leave the weapons of war, leave our allies, citizens, supporters behind and return to the homeland."
Beamer complained that Biden was fighting a war on fossil fuels.
"Since that time, he has decided that his war is going to be a war on fossil fuels," he opined. "And he's been able to execute that strategy with just the stroke of a pen. Let's turn off the tap. Let's take the fuel from our growing and prosperous economy and transform it to the point where now we are begging for our enemies to please help us."
The father continued: "The consequences have been terrible, prices skyrocket, inflation up and up and up. And it's not only a burden and a tax on the middle class. What about old guys like me?"
"President Biden is winning the war against fossil fuels and it's costing all of us a lot!" he exclaimed.
As Beamer complained about the stock market, Cain reminded him that 9/11 was the topic of discussion.
"Well, David, on this day, on 9/11, we should focus on actions," Cain said. "We appreciate you bringing it back to that. Actions can be judged from the administration but, also importantly today, on an individual and that individual is your son."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Things have just gotten real for Stephen Miller' after grand jury subpoena: legal expert
Watch the video below from Fox News or at this link:
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}