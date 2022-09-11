Canadian Parliament to sit on Thursday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

(Reuters) - The Canadian Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed – by one day – to September 20th," Trudeau added on Twitter. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by William Mallard)