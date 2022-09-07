Canadian police arrest suspect in deadly mass stabbings, ending 4-day manhunt

By Valerie Zink SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -Canadian police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous tribal reserve in Saskatchewan, ending a four-day manhunt. Myles Sanderson, 30, was taken into custody near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the area where the killings occurred on Sunday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RMCP). His older brother and accused accomplice, Damien Sanderson, 31, was himself found slain on Monday, a day after the stabbing rampage, ...