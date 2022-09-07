Canadian police arrest suspect in deadly mass stabbings, ending 4-day manhunt

By Valerie Zink SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -Canadian police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous tribal reserve in Saskatchewan, ending a four-day manhunt. Myles Sanderson, 30, was taken into custody near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the area where the killings occurred on Sunday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RMCP). His older brother and accused accomplice, Damien Sanderson, 31, was himself found slain on Monday, a day after the stabbing rampage, ...
The DOJ can get Trump's hand-picked judge removed from the case — here's how
September 07, 2022
Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe joined Lawrence O'Donnell on Wednesday night, and after hearing him address some of the legal matters facing Donald Trump, another law scholar was aghast anyone has to take the matters as if they're serious. But former acting-solicitor general, Neal Katyal, came up with a strategy for how the Justice Department can circumvent the Trump-appointed judge the ex-president shopped to get from the beginning.
Andrew Weissmann, who served as general counsel for the FBI and a prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, began the discussion by saying that the Justice Department appeal the injunction but not necessarily the special master. The documents that fall under executive privilege are going to be very easy to suss out from those involving personal attorney-client privilege. At the same time, nothing that is in a classified or "top secret" folder is going to fall under privileged information for Donald Trump.
"This is like a thief taking documents then saying, 'Judge, I want them back,'" Weissmann said. "This is a complete farce. And to have somebody like Laurence Tribe and Neal Katyal have to address this, as if it's a serious argument, just tells you the depths that we are in. And just to be very serious for a moment the notion that in the documents there are state secrets involving nuclear capabilities — it means that there is present harm to national security. Our allies and countries that want to quietly cooperate with us are looking at all of this and making decisions about whether they should continue to do so if we cannot keep secrets. That is how we protect this country. It is how we thwart terrorist attacks. It is how we conduct important, lifesaving undercover operations."
That's why it's so important to get the information back, he explained, and the national security piece of the story is likely a factor in how Merrick Garland will act moving forward. He will do what is in the best interest of national security and get to a decision in reversing that piece of Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling quickly.
Katyal conceded that appeals take a very long time to deal with. Trump will also likely appeal to the Supreme Court and that will take even more time. It isn't clear, however, if due to this involving national security, and now we learn it involves nuclear secrets, if the courts would be willing to move faster. Given there are questions about whether Trump still has documents, based on the empty folders found, there could be even more search warrants issued.
His second point is that the more information that comes out the worse Judge Cannon looks, and it's only going to get worse.
"Every day, every week, we learn a new fact about just how bad Trump's behavior was. Now, it is nuclear secrets. That also underscores just how bad the decision was by this judge in Florida. So, appointing a special master is one thing, but stopping a criminal investigation of this magnitude in its tracks because you think, as a federal judge, that some documents might be privileged. That is insane. That is a bazooka when one needs, at most, a scalpel. And if you have lost Bill Barr, and Bill Barr is -- God. That is...." Katyal said, trailing off.
The other option, he suggested, is seeking clarification from the judge. Already it has been argued that the judge will likely have to issue an edit to her opinion because she misquoted a case.
"She said the current president, President Biden has not waived executive privilege," she obviously didn't read the last part of the government's brief saying that he'd said so. But the government, the solicitor general, can have a document from Biden saying, 'I hereby wave executive privilege.' They could then ask her to narrow the scope of the injunction, so that the investigation can proceed. The downside: this judge doesn't seem all that amenable to reconsideration or logic," Katyal continued.
The last option, he said, is one he suggests the Justice Department go with, and that is Judge Cannon basically argued that she shouldn't be overseeing the case to begin with.
"She pleaded herself out of her own court," said Katyal. "Because she planted remedies to the special master via the Presidential Records Act. And she has a footnote on this, Footnote 16, which says basically, the Presidential Records Act says that you can only bring these cases in Washington D.C. and only Washington D.C. judges can oversee them. So, that maybe that's what the Justice Department, I think, should do here. Get this case before judges who are experts on presidential records and executive privilege and the like."
Law professor sounds the alarm about the new plot to overthrow elections
September 07, 2022
Donald Trump's legal adviser John Eastman, the author of the so-called "coup memo," which made a legal case for why Vice President Mike Pence can stop the 2020 election certification, also penned a case that state legislatures could overturn the will of voters. This new idea is being funded by conservatives to the tune of over $1.3 billion.
Sounding the alarm on Wednesday was UCLA School of Law professor Rick Hasen, who said that even the so-called "Independence Day Legislature Theory" wouldn't support some of what Eastman is arguing in his new plot.
As MSNBCs Chris Hayes explained it, Eastman basically said, that "state legislatures, according to the Constitution, are the ultimate final arbiters are of how elections are decided. They have, as they like to say, plenary power, government power. The state supreme court that interprets the election on the state doesn't matter. Only the state legislature regulates federal elections which, in its most extreme form would mean the Wisconsin legislature which we discussed last night, widely gerrymandered, could just decide it wanted to give its electors to Donald Trump, even though state law in the state Constitution are required to give that -- popular vote in the state. They can say, no, we don't want to do that."
It's a "crank" theory, he explained, but it's one that is being not only promoted but planned by a group of Republicans who fear that they're about to lose power to the majority of Americans. Hayes went on to call it "a loaded gun aimed directly at the heart of American self-governance."
Hasen, who runs the Safeguarding Democracy Project, explained that there's no legal basis for what Eastman is proposing, but the question remains, who is going to stop them?
What Eastman is proposing is "even after the legislature had chosen, we are going to have a popular vote for president, you could take that back and start over," said Hasen. "So, that is more extreme, and I didn't see any of the amicus briefs going quite that far."
"First they would be pretty dire even putting aside the potential for election subversion," Hasen explained. "It means that state supreme courts couldn't apply the state Constitution to limit the state legislature from violating peoples voting rights. It would empower two bodies. One, it would empower state legislatures that could run roughshod over election administrators and overall state actors. So, they would be empowered. And the other would empower is the United States Supreme Court because it would turn every dispute about what an election law means in the state, as applied to the federal election, into a federal constitutional question. And the ultimate arbiter of that is, of course, the U.S. supreme court. It is a kind of feedback loop where the court is kind of not only giving more power to state legislatures. It would be giving more power to itself."
The overall question about giving power to choose the election to the Supreme Court, however, is whether they'd choose the same candidate the people would.
Pro-Trump Colorado elections clerk pleads not guilty to breaching elections system
September 07, 2022
On Wednesday, Axios reported that Mesa County, Colorado elections clerk Tina Peters — a far-right figure accused of illegally breaching Colorado elections equipment to try to prove former President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the election being stolen — has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
"The prominent Trump-supporting election denier is accused of violating security protocols and allowing an unauthorized breach of her county's election system. Sensitive information from the machines was later shared online," reported Shawna Chen. "She faces 10 criminal charges, including conspiracy, criminal impersonation, identity theft and official misconduct."
"The Mesa County clerk has maintained her innocence and claimed she was merely trying to investigate concerns about the voting machines manufactured by Dominion, which became the target of election fraud conspiracy theories after the 2020 election," said the report. "Her own department has countered her claims and said election results were securely archived. What's next: She is set to stand trial on March 6, per CPR News."
The run-up to Peters' trial has been fraught with drama itself, including an incident where Peters illegally traveled out of state to Las Vegas to attend a conference. Her lawyer got her out of trouble by assuring the court she wasn't aware she was violating the terms of her bail.
"Peters, who has called the charges politically motivated, also faces several federal and state investigations regarding wire fraud and other campaign finance violations," noted the report. "She was recorded kicking and cursing at police officers when they arrested her for resisting a search warrant in February."
While all of this was going on, Peters also ran for Secretary of State of Colorado, although she lost the Republican primary. Peters refused to concede after that election loss, claiming the "numbers are flipped and the results are fraudulent."
