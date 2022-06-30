Canadian radio station plays Rage Against the Machine song on repeat after DJ layoffs
Vancouver, Canada's KiSS-FM radio station has been playing Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" on repeat after laying off their DJs on Tuesday.

Vancouver, Canada’s KiSS-FM radio station has been playing Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” on repeat for hours after laying off three of their DJs on Tuesday. Three of the pop-soft rock station’s popular DJs and radio hosts, Kevin Lim, Sonia Sidhu and Tara Jean Stevens, were laid off after five years of working at the radio station, according to Pitchfork. “KiSS is changing and, unfortunately, we were informed that we will not be part of this new chapter,” said Lim and Sidhu during their final broadcast yesterday. “It comes with mixed emotions, as you can probably hear.” When ...