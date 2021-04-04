Capitol Police have 'a crisis in morale and force numbers' after two attacks: union chief

Morale and staffing is plummeting in the Capitol Police Department after two attacks in 2021 that killed officers.

The union chief Gus Papathanasiou explained the Capitol Police is "struggling to meet existing mission requirements," reported NBC News.

Since the attack over the weekend, Papathanasiou encouraged Congress to have more mobile or retractable fencing.

"We are struggling to meet existing mission requirements even with the officers working massive amounts of forced overtime," Papathanasiou explained. The department is down 233 officers. Typically the force only has about 2,000 officers.

"In the next 3-5 years we have another 500 officers who will be eligible to retire," he also said. "Many of these officers could put in their retirement papers tomorrow. I've had many younger officers confide in me that they're actively looking at other agencies and departments right now."

