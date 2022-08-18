Capitol cop testifies that rioter pulled on his shoulder so hard he needed surgery
Trump supporters rioting at the US Capitol. (Shutterstock.com)

A U.S. Capitol Police sergeant testified this Wednesday that a Capitol rioter on Jan. 6 pulled on his shoulder so hard that he needed surgery, the Portland Press Herald reports.

“Definitely one of the worst pains I’ve felt in my life,” Sgt. Aquilino Gonell told a D.C., courtroom.

Gonell testified in the trial of Kyle Fitzsimons, 38, of Maine, who prosecutors say assaulted Gonell and two officers from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department during the riot.

Gonell said that Fitzsimons grabbed onto his shield while he was trying to help another officer who had fallen, adding that he believed Fitzsimons was trying to pull him into the mob of rioters. He also said he considered pulling his gun on Fitzsimons, but didn't want to make things worse for other officers.

Gonell has testified in Congress about the events of Jan. 6 and on Wednesday he said he is working on a book.

Read more at the Portland Press Herald.

