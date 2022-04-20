Capitol ordered evacuated out of 'abundance of caution' over suspicious aircraft

The United States Capitol building has been ordered to be evacuated due to an aircraft that the United States Capitol Police initially called a "probably threat" to the building before later clarifying that the aircraft was not a threat.

The Capitol Police sent out an alert on Wednesday at around 6:40 p.m. ET.

In addition to ordering the evacuation of the Capitol itself, the police also ordered the evacuation of the Capitol Visitor Center, Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn, Library of Congress and U.S. Botanic Garden buildings.

Shortly after the Capitol was evacuated, the Capitol Police sent out a message saying that they had determined there was no threat and that the Capitol had been evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."

