‘Enough of this crap’: Former GOP lawmaker sounds off about opposition to Jan. 6 commission

A former Republican lawmaker is nearly few up with his political party's opposition to a January 6 commission. Speaking to CNN on Friday evening, former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) shared his reaction to a recent report about an individual who participated in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Despite violating multiple laws and breaching a federal building, that individual was allowed to travel with several Republican lawmakers for a border trip this week, reports Mediaite. Riggleman admitted that he has no idea why any individual holding public office would be "swapping air molecules" with someone who breached the Capitol.

According to Riggleman, it really shows how "we need to find out how this disinformation spreads, we need a committee or a commission."

Although the Jan. 6 select committee is moving forward, it's not a result of Republicans showing support for it. At one point during the discussion, CNN host John Berman asked Riggleman if he believes House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may try to "muck up" the committee.

Riggleman believes McCarthy is probably "going to have to make fun of it" while making attempts to deem the committee as a partisan effort to undermine its legitimacy.

It is time for us, for Americans to do something to find out in analysis what happened on January 6th, how it happened. And we need to go back a year or two. We need to actually get everybody in the same room — domestic individuals, transnational threats… We need to look at the gaps and the priorities that we need to actually look at that law enforcement didn't have time to do to see why this happened. This is absolutely friggin' necessary.
The former lawmaker also expressed disdain for the "individuals pushing back on that" as he made it clear that he is fed up with the opposition. He added, "Enough of this crap… I'm frustrated based on my background in intel because I know we can figure this out."
