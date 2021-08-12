'Disgusting': Former police chief shreds Trump for attacks on cop who shot MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt

Former President Donald Trump this week issued a veiled threat against the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt.

Charles Ramsey, the former Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, went on CNN Thursday and shamed Trump for potentially putting the officer's life in danger.

"It's just disgusting," he said. "The former president has no bottom, and the minute you think he's hit bottom, he finds another lower level to get to. It's unnecessary and it's disgusting and you're putting people at risk."

Ramsey then said that House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) needed to step in and tell Trump-allied members of Congress to stop lobbing attacks on Capitol police.

"McCarthy needs to show some courage and say enough is enough," he said.

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump said that he spoke with Babbitt's mother and widower and then issued a veiled threat at the officer who fatally shot her as she was trying to break into the congressional chamber where members of Congress were sheltering.

"Ashli Babbitt... was murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun," Trump wrote. "We know who he is."