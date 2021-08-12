'That is a threat': Andrew McCabe says Trump is attacking Capitol police like a 'mob boss'

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tore into former President Donald Trump for his thinly veiled threat towards Capitol police officers who repelled the pro-Trump insurrection on January 6.

"When the former president calls for justice against the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, who was climbing through a window that day as we all saw — how dangerous is that when you see the former president engaging in this rhetoric, saying 'we know who you are' and so on?" asked anchor Jim Acosta.

"It is incredibly dangerous, Jim," said McCabe. "We know this for a fact. It is not something we are theorizing about. We have seen before the impact that the president's words have on his most die-hard and emotional supporters. We have seen — we have seen an attempted bombing plot, right, by a domestic extremist who was arrested some years ago who said he was following the directions of President Trump. We all saw the insurrectionists on January 6th acting what many of them had said, they thought they were following his direction."

McCabe then said Trump's language reminded him of something he'd hear from organized crime figures rather than presidents.

"Let's face it," said McCabe. "When he says 'we know who you are,' that is a threat. That's the same sort of language that a mob boss or a drug kingpin would use to threaten a subordinate."

Watch below: