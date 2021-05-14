Republicans facing censure after downplaying – and outright denying – the pro-Trump insurrection

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) has drafted a resolution to censure GOP Reps. Jody Hice, Andrew Clyde and Paul Gosar for making comments which downplayed the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.

"There was no insurrection," Clyde said during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing. "And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie. Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the sixth, you'd actually think it was a normal tourist visit."

According to Hice, "It was Trump supporters who lost their lives that day, not Trump supporters who were taking the lives of others."

At the same heating, Gosar said the rioters were actually "peaceful patriots" who are being targeted by the government, and said Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was killed by Capitol police during the attack, was "executed."