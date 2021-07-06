Congressman who went viral cleaning Capitol after MAGA rioters shares 'profound' reason he's donating his suit to Smithsonian

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) made headlines on Jan. 6 after he was seen carrying a trash bag around the U.S. Capitol cleaning up debris left behind by the mob of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the building that day. Speaking to CNN, he recalled the moment during his cleanup effort when he came across a plaque commemorating the cornerstone of the Capitol laid by George Washington.

"It was just a very profound moment," Kim said. "It hit me in that moment, the magnitude of what happened. It occurred to me that this was actually probably the worst condition that the Capitol and Rotunda had been in for hundreds of years."

In a series of tweets this Tuesday, Kim announced that he will be donating the suit he wore while cleaning up to the Smithsonian museum's exhibit documenting what happened on January 6.

"It was tough for me to think through this in terms of saving items from that day for history's sake. I wasn't quite there yet in my mind because I was trying to deal with moving forward," Kim said. "But, it was starting to see the reactions from people around the country to that day in particular, to my actions in the suit that made me realize that this was something that might help tell that story beyond just the photographs and the video footage to have something tangible."