MAGA rioter who pushed barriers into cops gets ID'd by his sister's husband: sheriff's investigator

MAGA RIOTER WHO PUSHED BARRIERS INTO COPS GETS ID'D BY HIS SISTER'S HUSBAND -- A SHERIFF'S INVESTIGATOR

An Orlando FL man was captured on video by numerous Capitol Police body cams as he stalked up and down the gates and bicycle racks separating rioters and officers at the January 6 insurrection.

Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr., 40, had his identity confirmed by his sister's husband, who happens to be a uniformed sheriff's investigator in Georgia, according to FBI arrest documents. The law enforcement officer, identified as "J.L." in the report, stated that he was aware that Fairchild was planning on going to Washington, D.C. on or about January 6, but did not know what his intentions were.

J.L. was the only witness other than Capitol police cited in the report. But multiple body cameras showed that Fairchild was quite active at the riot, according to the FBI.

"Fairchild is seen consistently moving up and down the police line along the security gate barriers/bike racks," the report says. "In addition, Fairchild removes, or attempts to remove, multiple security gate barriers along the West Plaza, either by himself or with the help of other rioters in the crowd."

Fairchild was shown "testing the gated perimeter in front of officers. He is seen grabbing the security gate by himself and removing it from the officers' control. Later he would "use his body to push the barriers into a line of police officers, including one officer who pushed him back. After five minutes, Fairchild was seen on body camera video again, this time helping a crowd carry away a banner removed from the front of the police line."

Once in the Capitol, Fairchild was seen taking selfies, as well as videos of the crowd, and was part of a group chanting "Fight for Trump."

Fairchild faces nine charges ranging from assaulting officers and physical violence to obstruction, disorderly conduct and unlawful entry. You can read his FBI report here.