Unarrested MAGA rioter flaunts his role and blames Antifa in TV interview on Jan. 6 anniversary

A Capitol rioter who was interviewed by the FBI but not arrested decided to flaunt his role in a TV interview on the one-year anniversary of the insurrection.

Brian Cash, of South Lyon, Michigan, appeared on Detroit's Fox 2 on Thursday night, holding up his cell phone to show off footage he shot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"It's ridiculous how people are comparing this to the worst thing since whatever, blah blah blah," the 54-year-old Cash told the station, dismissing the seriousness of the insurrection.

Fox 2 reported that Cash went inside the Capitol, but claims it was only "for a little while," and that he "didn't cause any destruction."

READ MORE: Ted Cruz grovels on Fox News and says it was 'dumb' to call Capitol riots a terrorist attack

The FBI reportedly questioned Cash and reviewed his video but has not filed charges against him.

"There was really no threat to their life like everybody is trying to say," Cash told the station, falsely. "Everybody was in there walking around just hooting and hollering. Nobody had weapons, nobody was attacking people."

When a reporter for the station pointed out that "people got killed," Cash responded, "Well, by the Capitol security."

"A Capitol officer got killed," the reporter said.

"He had a heart attack," Cash responded.

Asked whether he apologizes for his role, Cash said "absolutely not."

"Anybody that had a backpack or a helmet or anything - that was Antifa, that was not Trump supporters," Cash claimed, again falsely.

Asked whether former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for his role in the insurrection, Cash said, "That's ridiculous. The people have had enough of this government."

Finally, asked whether there could be another insurrection, Cash laughed and said, "There was no insurrection."

Watch below.


2020 Election SmartNews