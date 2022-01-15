‘I’m here, Mom!’ MAGA rioter who dressed like Book of Mormon figure pleads guilty

A week before the Capitol insurrection, Nathan Wayne Entrekin wrote on Twitter: “Hey Patriots! Captain Moroni is coming to DC on Jan 6. Yay!”

On Jan. 6, Entrekin spent 13 minutes inside the Capitol dressed as Captain Moroni, a figure from the Book of Mormon, according to federal prosecutors.

"Entrekin wore a gladiator costume, complete with red cape, black studded bands and a gold headband," the Arizona Republic reports. "Though the costume exposed his legs, Entrekin’s denim shorts could be seen underneath."



On Friday, Entrekin pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

While inside he building, Entrekin reportedly joined chants of "U-S-A" and "our house," took photos and recorded video.

"In some of those videos, Entrekin narrated his actions at the U.S. Capitol, at times addressing his mother, the apparent intended audience," the Arizona Republic reports.

“I’m here, Mom!” Entrekin said in one video.

In addition to his Moroni costume, Entrekin carried a pole with a white banner attached to it that read: “In memory of our God, our religion, and freedom, and our peace, our wives, and our children.”

"That slogan, prosecutors said, was the battle cry of Captain Moroni," the newspaper reports. "In the Book of Mormon, prosecutors said, Moroni and his followers executed anyone who did not believe in that phrase nor prize democracy over tyranny."

Entrekin, who told a federal judge Friday that he has a master's degree, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22. He faces up to six months in prison.