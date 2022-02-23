Two MAGA rioters are still serving in the National Guard — director says he's powerless to boot them

Two people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 are still serving in the Army National Guard.

The director of the National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, says he's powerless to kick out the insurrectionists because the decision rests with the adjutants general of the states where they serve, Military.com reports.

"It's obvious that extremism does not match the Army Values," Jensen said Tuesday. "As it relates to any particular case, I really have to defer to each of those adjutants general that are responsible for those decisions. But I can tell you we take extremism very seriously in the National Guard. There's no place for extremism inside of our ranks."

The two known MAGA rioters still serving in the National Guard are Pfc. Abram Markofski and Cpl. Jacob Fracker.

Markofski, based in River Falls, Wisconsin, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct at the Capitol. Wisconsin's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, has allowed Markofski to continue to serve.

"Out of respect for the civilian judicial process, the Wisconsin National Guard allowed due process to play out, and the chain of command is now contemplating its courses of action based on the outcome," Maj. Joe Trovato, a Wisconsin Guard spokesperson, told Military.com. "This is currently an open and ongoing personnel matter."

Fracker, based in Virginia, faces multiple charges and admitted to participating in the insurrection on social media, posting selfies of himself inside the Capitol. Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams, Virginia's adjutant general, has allowed Fracker to continue to serve, although he is barred from taking part in military duties.



"If there is sufficient evidence, the [Virginia National Guard] will pursue an administrative discharge action against Fracker," Cotton Puryear, a Guard spokesperson, told Military.com. "If not, the administrative board will wait until his case is adjudicated in civilian court to take any further action."



