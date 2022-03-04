FBI arrests D.C. public transit worker after his boss identifies him as MAGA rioter

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that the FBI has arrested a Washington, D.C. public transit worker after he was identified as a participant in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"He was outed to the FBI by a citizen motivated by a 'sense of outrage regarding the attacks on law enforcement during the events of January 6,' according to a newly-unsealed criminal complaint," reported Justin Rohrlich. "The unidentified civilian who outed Iraj Javid, an IT specialist for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), submitted a collage of photos gathered by volunteer investigative outfit, the Sedition Hunters. FBI agents then confirmed his identity through a close friend, a church buddy, and Javid’s manager at the transit agency."
The Sedition Hunters have been involved in a months-long internet search to try to identify participants in the attack who were not yet identified by federal authorities.
Nearly 800 people have been charged for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection. These charges range from misdemeanors like unlawful picketing and disorderly conduct, to more serious charges including assault of police officers and, in the case of certain leaders of the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, seditious conspiracy.