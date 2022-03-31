Feds charge Missouri MAGA rioter who told cops he was there because 'your president told us to be'

On Thursday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the key authority covering the January 6 Capitol insurrection prosecutions, reported that the Justice Department has unsealed a new case against Cale Clayton, who was caught on video yelling at and taunting police as they tried to defend the Capitol from the incoming mob.

"You guys realize your President told us to be here. Your President!" shouted Clayton at one point. "Hey, how does that make you feel? You’re defying your own f**kng country. Your own country you’re defying."

At another point, he also shouted at police, “We are going to win. You don’t have enough for all of us. You might hit me once or twice. You might spray me with pepper spray. I don’t give a f*ck. There ain’t enough for millions of people here and you know it.”

Cale faces a multitude of charges according to the DOJ charging document, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, theft of government property, entering a restricted area, and disorderly conduct.

At least 800 people have now been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, ranging from misdemeanors like trespassing to seditious conspiracy.