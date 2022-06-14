MAGA-rioting family of three smashed windows in Capitol -- then lit up cigarettes once they broke in: feds
A Washington father and his two sons have been arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Fox13 reports.

Kevin Cronin, 51, and his sons 25-year-old Dylan Cronin and 29-year-old Kevin Cronin II, flew from Seattle to D.C. on Jan. 5 to attend in former President Donald Trump's ‘Stop the Steal’ rally that took place the next day.

The trio were then seen on surveillance footage breaking into the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dylan and his brothers then allegedly lit up cigarettes once they were inside.

"Detailed in 20 pages of court documents, freeze-frame surveillance photos show Dylan breaking a glass window pane before entering a broken window to get into the Senate Wing of the Capitol," reports Fox 13. "Charging documents say he caused $774 worth of damages."

The were all charged with several misdemeanors, including destruction of government property, acts of physical violence on restricted property and disorderly conduct, among others.

The elder Kevin is a U.S. Postal Service employee. His two sons are both in the military.

