Former Ted Cruz spokeswoman offers comprehensive case for why we need a commission to probe the Capitol riots
Trump rioters in the U.S. Capitol.

A former spokeswoman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday made a comprehensive case for why America needs a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th MAGA riots at the United States Capitol building.

Writing in The Bulwark, Amanda Carpenter argues that the riots, which were aimed at stopping Congress from certifying the 2020 election results, were too significant event to just be swept under the rug.

She also outlines why the current piecemeal approach to investigating the riots is unsatisfactory.

"None of these efforts... has universal jurisdiction to comprehensively evaluate the attack from a 360-degree perspective," she writes. "And this full and complete picture is exactly the information that must be collected and made publicly available if future attacks on our elections -- both in terms of disinformation and physical force -- are to be prevented."

Carpenter says that the commission is particularly important because Trump himself is not backing off false claims that the election was "stolen" from him and is continuing to tell his supporters that the current American government is illegitimate.

"Give the January 6 Commission its chance," she concludes. "Our democracy may very well depend on it."

