WATCH: McConnell gets slapped down by Obama’s Pentagon chief for opposing the Capitol riot commission
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Screengrab)

Speaking on CNN this Wednesday, former U.S. Senator and Secretary of Defense under the Obama administration, Chuck Hagel, was asked about Mitch McConnell's opposition to forming a commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., and said that not nearly enough is known about what happened on that day, which makes the need for a commission all the more urgent.

"We had active duty military involved [in the riot], National Guard involved, we had active duty policemen involved in this," Hagel said. "People lost their lives, Capitol Hill policemen lost their lives, unprecedented in history -- we need to understand the truth."

"I don't know why Mitch and Republicans are so afraid of the truth," Hagel continued." That's all we're looking for. We're not looking to blame people, we just need to understand, America does. This is historic. Never happened before."

Watch the segment below:

