House Republican denied a seat on MAGA riot committee urges telecom companies to defy subpoenas

On Friday, The Guardian's Hugo Lowell reported that Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) is urging telecommunications companies to ignore subpoenas for phone records from the House Select Committee into the January 6 Capitol attack — claiming that the committee is an "authoritarian undertaking."

This comes shortly after reports that the commission intends to seek phone records from associates of former President Donald Trump, and some Republican members of Congress.

Banks was one of the House lawmakers recommended by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve on the committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rejected his appointment, citing his public rejection of the committee's legitimacy, which led to McCarthy boycotting any appointments.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee blasted the move by Banks as "obstruction of justice." Swalwell is currently in a public feud with Fox News' Tucker Carlson for a false attack on his wife; Carlson's son, Buckley, serves as Banks' communications director.