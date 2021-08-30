MAGA riot committee makes 'sweeping request' for records of 'individuals potentially involved with' planning attack

The House select committee on the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol has made what one reporter is calling a "sweeping request" for records related to people who may have been involved in planning the attack.

As flagged by NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, the select committee has asked "35 major communications companies (including major cell service providers, Twitter, Parler, etc) to preserve records for 'individuals potentially involved with discussions' in planning" the deadly riots.

The committee also emphasized the need for discretion in dealing with this request.

"The Select Committee also requests that you do not disable, suspend, lock, cancel, or interrupt service to these subscribers or accounts solely due to this request," the committee wrote. "If you are not able or willing to respond to this request without alerting the subscribers or the accounts, please contact the Select Committee prior to proceeding."

