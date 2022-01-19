Jan. 6 Committee 'is getting towards the end' — and are building up to Trump: Jeffrey Toobin

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin explained the significance of new revelations that the House January 6 Committee has subpoenaed several top allies of former President Donald Trump and obtained the phone records of Eric Trump.

"Let's get back to the new subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani and others who were at the heart of Trump's failed effort to overturn the 2020 election," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Just how essential are they in ... putting the pieces together of this attempted coup?"

"Well, they are essential, but I think we are learning something else from this round of subpoenas," said Toobin. "The committee is getting towards the end of their investigation because these people are the closest people to Donald Trump that there are. You have family members. You have Rudy Giuliani. You have Sidney Powell. Those these are people who were in daily interaction with Donald Trump. There is no one closer."

"The committee has been acting in a methodical way, working from the bottom up," continued Toobin. "We heard many times that they have interviewed 300 people, which includes lower-level people. But by issuing subpoenas to these people, it means that they are getting towards the end, which they had better be because given the possibility of legal challenges, given the possibility of delay from witnesses who don't go to court, they better start getting the witnesses they need in House because ... they may not be in the majority for that much longer."

