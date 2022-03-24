Jan. 6 committee to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in criminal contempt
Peter Navarro (YouTube/screen grab)

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots is preparing to hold two more Trump allies in criminal contempt.

As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, the committee is going to vote on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges for former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

