The prime minister once again stoked public anger on Tuesday when he claimed that "nobody told me" that holding an outdoor beer party in May 2020 was against the rules during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that it was Johnson's own government that established the rules.

Now The Mirror is reporting that multiple members of Johnson's own party are plotting to oust him because they believe he's become a massive political liability.

"His time has gone," one unnamed Conservative MP told the publication.

The Mirror's sources claim that 20 Conservative MPs who were first elected to Parliament in 2019 are prepared to submit letters of no confidence this week, which is roughly 40 percent of what would be needed to trigger an election for new leadership, which would end Johnson's tenure.

Steven Swinford, a political editor at The Times, reports that members of Johnson's Cabinet are furious at the rebellion from members of his own party.

"It's pretty sickening," one Cabinet member told him. "They were only elected because of him. Most of them are a load of f*cking nobodies. It's nuts."