On Tuesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the key authority covering the January 6 cases, reported that James Grant, a defendant in connection with the Capitol insurrection, had his bail revoked by a judge and was ordered back into pre-trial detention.
The revocation for Grant, who is accused by federal prosecutors of physically lifting a metal barricade and using it to topple Capitol Police, comes after he was discovered with an AR-15 style rifle, 60 rounds of ammo, and fatigues in his car. He was also allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time.
Per prosecutors, Jan 6 defendant James Grant was recently found with AR-15 and 60 rounds of ammo in his car. Accused of violating terms of pretrial release. And accused of using controlled substance\n\nHearing ongoingpic.twitter.com/lG4gNucusi— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1642534741
And... the judge is going to order Grant be held in pretrial detention— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1642536252
According to a North Carolina police report, Grant told responding officers "just kill me now" and "it's over" after they found him with the weapons in his car.