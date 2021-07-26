Ex-GOP lawmaker hands Pelosi the keys to undermining McCarthy's attacks on the Capitol investigation

Appearing on CNN with host Poppy Harlow, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) stated he was pleased that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) added Republican Reps. Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL) to the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection -- and then he had some tips for the Democratic leader on how to undermine House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attacks on the committee.

Dent -- a Republican who counts himself as a "never Trumper" -- said Pelosi has tools at her disposal that will waylay any complaints from McCarthy about the lack of Republicans on the committee.

"So Charlie, Kinzinger said this is about my duty and my oath to the constitution above everything else. McCarthy said that Pelosi is doing this to, quote, 'satisfy her political objectives.' What do you see?" host Harlow began.

"Well I think Kinzinger is serving for all of the right reasons; he wants accountability and answers to the big questions and wants to find facts and know why thousands of our fellow citizens decided to storm the Capitol and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power" he replied. "He's doing it for all of the right reasons."

"I think if Nancy Pelosi is smart about this, she'll invite back the three [Republicans] who Kevin McCarthy removed from the committee and, if they don't join, she'll seek three more Republicans like [Reps.] Peter Meijer (R-MI), Fred Upton (R-MI) or others or Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA). That is what I would do."

Finally the thing I would do -- I would do to make sure this is fairly balanced -- I would give Kinzinger and Cheney all of the time of the Republicans. If there are only two, give them the time of the other three so this looks more balanced," he suggested. "And I think this is smart of Kinzinger and Cheney; hopefully give this committee a better feeling of credibility to the American public."

Watch below:



