Feds starting to 'show some of their cards' in high-level MAGA rioter cases: reporter

On Thursday, NBC4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane broke down how some of the newest plea agreements in the Capitol riot cases reveal the longer-term strategy of the Justice Department.

"To play poker, you know the first rule is, you don't show your cards until you have to show your cards," said MacFarlane. "Until somebody calls your bet or calls your bluff. And one of the complications of following this, the largest criminal prosecution and investigation in U.S. history, the U.S. Capitol riot prosecution, is that the feds don't have to show all their cards, and they won't show them until they have to. But today, by going meticulously through some of these court filings, we're starting to see some of the feds' cards, including in the case of Edward Lang."

MacFarlane described Lang as a "high-level" Capitol rioter and went on to explain the significance of his case.

"According to prosecutors, he played a leading role that day, using his feet and fists to assault police, using a bat and a shield to assault police," he said. "Right there in the thick of things, police say, in the mob, facing off with police. He's pleaded not guilty in his case, but in proceedings today, the feds showed some of their cards, acknowledging they offered him a plea deal with sentencing guidelines that would likely put him behind bars for six or seven years if he accepted. He didn't accept, his defense attorney confirmed that today, but really, that's among the, if not the, highest-level plea deal we've heard from the feds so far. Six to seven years in prison."

"It could be an indication of what's still to come," continued MacFarlane. "They're showing some of their cards. But through the court filings, even in lower-level cases today, we saw some more. In a low-level case that's been pleaded out, that'll go to sentencing shortly, federal prosecutors today told the court they've extended 250 plea offers so far. It doesn't say how many have been accepted, but 250 tells you have aggressive they've been in offering pleas. That's roughly one in three cases."

