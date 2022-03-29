Judge's new ruling is 'the most striking and provocative' thing we've heard yet about January 6th: reporter

On Monday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the key authority covering the January 6 Capitol insurrection court proceedings, revealed that the sane federal judge who said former President Donald Trump is likely guilty of crimes is also warning the attack "will repeat itself" if the perpetrators aren't properly held to account for their actions.

"Here we are, 15 months, roughly, since the U.S. Capitol riot," said MacFarlane. "And one of the most striking, provocative, and telling things we've heard a judge say about the investigation was said today. But it wasn't said here in Washington. It was said by a federal judge in California, who ruled today that John Eastman, the attorney and the adviser to the Trump White House in the final days of the Trump administration, must turn over dozens of email records to the House Select January 6 Committee here at the Capitol. Eastman's attorney in a statement late today says Eastman intends to comply."

"But it wasn't that narrow ruling on that narrow issue that was so striking; it's what the judge said in his opinion," continued MacFarlane. "The judge said in so many words that the public is searching for accountability for January 6th, and that without accountability, 'the court fears January 6 could repeat itself.' The judge also said it's more likely than not that Trump tried to block the official congressional proceedings. The judge used the phrase 'coup'. The judge used the phrase 'end the peaceful transfer of power' if the plans succeeded before January 6th. Particularly striking language."

"The judge is giving voice to any number of Americans who believe, at this moment, despite there being 770-plus federal defendants, that there has not been accountability for January 6th, and that without accountability, there is a fear January 6th could recur," said MacFarlane. "This isn't the first time we've read or heard a nudge from a federal judge or a message from a federal judge of this sort. We've heard federal judges here in D.C. lend voice — unequivocal voice — to their concern about the low-level plea agreements the Justice Department has been cutting in some January 6th cases. Unlawful picketing and parading. The judges expressing fear that these plea deals don't provide the proper deterrence to a recurrence of January 6th."

