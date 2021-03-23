Retired NYPD cop arrested after feds ID her as tambourine-playing MAGA rioter

A woman who was caught on camera joyfully banging on a tambourine during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building has been arrested after investigators identified her as a former member of the New York Police Department.

The New York Daily News reports that 51-year-old Sara Carpenter, who served as an NYPD spokeswoman in the 1990s, admitted to investigators that she was in the Capitol building during the Trump-inciting riots that resulted in the deaths of five people.

"She is not accused of committing any violent acts at the riots but was charged with knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds as well as with disrupting the orderly conduct of government business," reports the Daily News. "She was arrested Tuesday morning and will be prosecuted, like other Capitol rioters, by the feds in Washington D.C."

Investigators first linked Carpenter to the riots after receiving an anonymous tip claiming that she had called a relative and told them that she was at the riots.

Carpenter spoke willingly to investigators and also handed over footage she took from the Capitol building during the riots, NYDN reports.