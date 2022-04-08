Judge informs Capitol riot defendant that his lawyer has been disbarred
Shuterstock

A defendant in the highest-profile conspiracy case related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol was told by a federal judge that he'll have to find a new attorney since his current attorney was disbarred, POLITICO reports.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta told defendant Kelly Meggs, who is the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group's Florida chapter, that lawyer Jonathon Moseley cannot continue to defend him after a panel of Virginia judges revoked Moseley’s right to practice law in that state.

“Mr. Moseley in short order will not be able to practice and represent you in this case. I want to make sure you’re aware of that,” Mehta said during the hearing.

Meggs replied that finding a new attorney will be all but impossible due to restrictions on prisoners at the D.C. Jail where he's currently housed.

“I don’t have the ability to contact an attorney,” said Meggs. “I have to get their phone number from somewhere that I can’t access because I’m not allowed to have any internet access ... I can’t even try to defend myself at this point.”

“I understand the difficulty of the position you’re in,” Mehta told Meggs, adding that he'd try to reach out to jail officials to see if restrictions on Meggs’ phone use can be eased. The judge also suggested that Meggs' wife, Connie Meggs, could try to help find a new lawyer for him. But as POLITICO points out, she’s charged in a separate conspiracy case related to Jan. 6.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.

NOW WATCH: Trump Jr texted Meadows that overturning the 2020 election would be ‘very simple’

Trump Jr texted Meadows that overturning the 2020 election would be ‘very simple’ www.youtube.com

SmartNews