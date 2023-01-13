Capitol rioter's lawyer cites work as his 'family's primary cow milker' as proof he's not a threat

Attorneys representing accused Capitol rioter James Easterday are trying to get their client out of pretrial detention in part by citing his wholesome upbringing in an Amish community.

In a legal filing flagged by journalist Marcy Wheeler, Easterday's attorneys argued that he posed no threat if released, as he has no prior criminal record and a long history of being dedicated to his family.

"He wore simple clothes with a hat and suspenders, and was home-schooled until he was 15 years old," the filing stated. "He served as the family's primary cow-milker from the age of around five until he left home at age 18-and-a-half... Mr. Easterday is also deeply committed to his faith, and had planned on participating in missionary work to distribute free bibles in the Bahamas when he learned of the outstand arrest warrant."

The court filing also emphasized that Easterday had no affiliation with groups like the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers.

According to the charges filed against him, Easterday approached police officers at the Capitol and sprayed them with a chemical irritant while he was trying to barge his way inside.

Easterly was seen on video entering the Capitol illegally on January 6th, 2021, and helping other rioters come into the building.



